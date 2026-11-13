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Flights are halted across America. College basketball teams are in limbo
By Sam Federman,11 days ago
Departing flights across the country are halted due to safety concerns, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced. “The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them,” Sean Duffy, the Secretary of Transportation, posted on Twitter/X on Friday afternoon.