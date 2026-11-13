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Preview: No. 7 Football Chases Outright MSFA Mideast Title at Lawrence Tech
4 days ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan Football closes out the regular season Saturday against Lawrence Tech with the outright Mid-States Football Association Mideast championship on the line. The Wildcats have already locked up a share of the title and the NAIA Football Championship Series' automatic bid, but a win over the Blue Devils would hand IWU the crown outright to close the regular slate. IWU has won all eight previous meetings with Lawrence Tech, including a 49-3 decision last season, and enters having scored 50-plus points in seven of its ten games this year, while the Blue Devils have been streaky, alternating winning and losing stretches en route to a 5-5 mark.