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DNA, Neck Tattoo Crack $250K Las Vegas Pawn Shop Jewelry Heist
By Vanessa Garcia,12 days ago
Five masked men smashed through display cases at a Las Vegas Super Pawn on Sept. 9, making off with 67 pieces of jewelry worth an estimated $250,979, according to police. More than three weeks later, investigators say DNA evidence and a prior booking photo led them to a 19-year-old suspect whose arrest only came after a high-speed chase that ended in a PIT maneuver.
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