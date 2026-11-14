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ECU trustees back 3% resident undergrad tuition hike for 2027-28, new students only
By WWAY News,12 days ago
GREENVILLE, NC (WCTI) — East Carolina University trustees voted to recommend tuition and fee increases for the 2027-28 academic year, including a 3% increase for resident undergraduate tuition. The proposed tuition increases would apply to incoming and future students. Current students would not be affected, according to information provided...