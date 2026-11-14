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FAA ground stop leaves Oklahoma City travelers stranded, rerouting plans
By Robert De La Garza,11 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Update: The OKC Will Rogers International Airport released a new statement just before 8 p.m. Friday night:. The FAA has released the nationwide ground stop, and planes will be leaving from the major hub airports this evening. OKC Airport is expecting to receive several flights through midnight. Passengers should plan to arrive early tomorrow for their flights. For flight updates, stay connected through your airline's mobile app or flyokc.com.