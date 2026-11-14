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Siegel Group Eyes Strip Parking Lot for Fairgrounds, Food Trucks and Live Music
By Vanessa Garcia,12 days ago
A nearly 10-acre swath of parking lot wedged between the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Strip could soon be transformed into a hub for concerts, food trucks and vehicle sales. The Siegel Group has submitted a land use plan seeking to convert the site into what it calls a fairground and recreation facility, with Clark County commissioners scheduled to weigh in Wednesday, Nov. 18.
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