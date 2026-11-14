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PopUp Bagels Opens Second Las Vegas Valley Shop Near I-11 on Nov. 20
By Christopher Kim,11 days ago
PopUp Bagels is opening its second Las Vegas Valley shop, this one tucked near where North Durango Drive meets Interstate 11 in Centennial Hills. The new location, at 7150 N. Durango Drive, Suite 120, will mark the viral bagel chain's latest step in a Nevada expansion that only began a few months ago. An opening celebration is set for 7 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 20, complete with a DJ, merchandise giveaways and a location-exclusive bagel flavor that won't be revealed until the party itself.
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