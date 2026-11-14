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Zero To Sixty: Tesla Winds Down Cybertruck, Pulls Model Y Variant While Rivian, Lucid Chase Volumes
By Anan Ashraf,11 days ago
Elon Musk this week noted a larger order backlog than remaining production capacity and said Tesla would produce the Cybertruck until the end of summer 2027. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said in an interview with Kleiner Perkins that the company’s Mind Robotics spinoff plans to deploy its first robots at the company’s Normal, Illinois plant in mid-2027.