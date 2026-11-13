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October 2026 Safety Forum Recap
10 days ago
The October Downtown Safety Forum brought together downtown stakeholders for important updates from the Austin Fire Department (AFD) and Austin Police Department (APD), with a focus on elevator emergencies, public safety reporting, parking enforcement and preparations for major downtown events. The forum also covered Halloween safety operations, Formula 1 weekend and upcoming events expected to bring increased activity downtown.