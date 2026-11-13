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Gaming News Roundup Nov. 13, 2026: Microsoft Outage Hits Xbox Sign-Ins and Cloud Gaming
9 days ago
WindowsCentral.com: Xbox Cloud Gaming, cloud saves and account sign-ins appear to be down as a Microsoft outage drags on. Kotaku.com: Nintendo’s website mistakenly listed The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds as playable with Nintendo Switch Online. Deadline.com: Planeswalker, Netflix’s animated Magic: The Gathering series, will premiere in...