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Teeny Tiny BOLD and Courage Exhibitions at Ripple Artspace
By Artdose Magazine,11 days ago
Platteville, WI – Ripple Artspace will open two new exhibitions on November 19, 2026, bringing together artists from across the country and Southwest Wisconsin. On view through January 9, 2027, the exhibitions include the annual juried Teeny Tiny BOLD exhibition and Courage, featuring work by Mineral Point artist Kate Olsen-Birner in the Upper Space Gallery.