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Drew Lock to start as Seahawks get Nwosu, Shaheed back vs. Raiders
By Get More Sports,11 days ago
Seattle quarterback Drew Lock will again fill in for Sam Darnold on Sunday when the Seahawks visit the 4-5 Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS), coach Mike Macdonald said. Lock practiced this week on a limited basis after entering last week with a right-elbow issue and sustaining an oblique injury in Seattle’s 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals.