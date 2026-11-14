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Dominican outlasts Mandeville, Mount Carmel sweeps to set up all-New Orleans title showdown
By CHRISTOPHER DABE,11 days ago
LAFAYETTE — An all-New Orleans matchup will decide the LHSAA Division I volleyball state championship. Dominican and Mount Carmel earned their spots in the championship match, though they took different paths to get there. Dominican, the No. 3 seed, outlasted No. 2 Mandeville in four sets (25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23), while top-seeded Mount Carmel handled No. 12 Northshore in straight sets (25-19, 25-9, 25-19) on Friday at the Cajundome.