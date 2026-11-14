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Crypto executives could face legislative scrutiny as Democrats take over Congress
By FXStreet,11 days ago
A progressive group's oversight blueprint identifies Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and World Liberty Financial as potential targets of Democratic congressional scrutiny. Former House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry warns that Democrats could launch sweeping investigations targeting corporate America beyond crypto. Republicans are accelerating SEC nominations for Steven Levine and...