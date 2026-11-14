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OpenAI, Microsoft, CrowdStrike roll out rival controls for rogue AI agents
By Cryptopolitan,11 days ago
OpenAI, Microsoft, and CrowdStrike are taking steps to limit the capabilities of AI agents that act outside their parameters of operation. OpenAI has a way of stopping output from a research model. CrowdStrike stops agents from accessing AI models. Microsoft limits the action that an AI agent can perform. However, an agent might retain access to other tools, credentials or network connections that these safeguards do not cover.