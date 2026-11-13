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Top 7 weekly crypto losers: RAIN, ZEC, BTW lead declines as market sell-off intensifies
By FXStreet,11 days ago
Rain plunged 36% over the past seven days, leading the biggest losers among major cryptocurrencies. Zcash dropped 30% to $944, while Bitway declined 32% to $0.84. Ethena, Uniswap, Pump.fun and Aave also recorded double-digit weekly losses. The crypto market extended its losses over the past week as mounting macroeconomic uncertainty,...