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Ovarian Cancer Is Often Found Late—Scientists Uncover Hidden Early Warning
By Staff,7 days ago
Researchers have found a way to detect an early warning sign of advanced ovarian cancer, which is typically invisible to normal imaging methods. Experts at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian found that one blood marker could help clinicians identify whether a patient has serous tubal intraepithelial carcinoma, a microscopic, non-invasive lesion that develops in the lining of the fallopian tube, which is an early sign of high-grade serous ovarian cancer.