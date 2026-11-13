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AMA Seeks Legal Protection for Doctors Who Reject AI Advice and Wants Vendors Liable for Faulty Tools
By Staff,7 days ago
The American Medical Association will advocate for laws that protect physicians from liability when they choose not to use an AI tool or decline to follow its recommendation, under policy its House of Delegates adopted Nov. 9 at the group's Interim Meeting near Orlando, Florida. The policy also says that when a defective clinical AI product harms a patient, liability should rest with the vendor, manufacturer, or distributor rather than the physician, according to the AMA.