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Pet Pals: Meet Curly Sue, a sweet rat looking for her forever home, and she even comes with her own wardrobe!
By Kelsey Merison,12 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There's another adorable face looking for a home through the Humane Society of Central Oregon. Meet Curly Sue, a roughly 1-year-old female rat with a sweet personality and a growing collection of winter accessories. Curly Sue arrived at the Humane Society with an injury that required...