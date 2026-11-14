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Las Vegas’ Chase Wilk Makes His Mark at Minnesota
By Mike Walters,12 days ago
Las Vegas product Chase Wilk is making his mark in maroon and gold. The Bishop Gorman graduate carried his power to the University of Minnesota, where the freshman infielder is turning heads. Wilk helped lead Gorman to this year’s 5A state championship, earning the playoff nickname “Mr. May” for his consistent impact at the plate before winning the school’s prestigious Mr. Gael Award.
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