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Cardinals' Hjalte Froholdt: Won't play with concussion
By RotoWire Staff,12 days ago
Froholdt (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports. Froholdt appeared on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday with a concussion and has not progressed in his recovery. Both Froholdt and backup center Jon Gaines (ankle) will not suit up for Sunday's game, leaving third-string right guard Hayden Conner as the starting center for Sunday's game.