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Purdue faculty innovates in AI, quantum computing and software security
By Heather Boswell,8 days ago
Armin Moin, Assistant Professor in Purdue Polytechnic Institute's School of Applied and Creative Computing, is advancing research at the intersection of artificial intelligence, software engineering and quantum computing. Moin directs the Purdue Quantum-Classical AI and Software Engineering (QCASE) Lab, which operates across Purdue's West Lafayette and Indianapolis locations. His research...