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After 6 Years of Petitioning, Confederate Statue at Claiborne County Courthouse Relocated to Grand Gulf
By Heather Harrison,11 days ago
In 2020, NAACP Claiborne County chapter executive board member Geraline Smith, her friend and two family members approached the Claiborne County Board of Supervisors with a petition to request the county to relocate the Confederate statue of Major General Earl Van Dorn that was in front of the courthouse in downtown Port Gibson, Mississippi.