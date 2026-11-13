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Purdue researcher uses data visualization to better understand cancer cell development
By Heather Boswell,9 days ago
Understanding how cancer cells develop, grow and spread is an important step toward identifying new ways to prevent and treat cancer. At Purdue University, researcher Devin Lange is using data visualization to help scientists explore these complex biological processes. Lange, assistant professor in Purdue Polytechnic Institute's School of Applied and...