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Navigating the Future: Network Services Group Evolves with Fast-moving IT Landscape
11 days ago
Ryan Flynn, president of Network Services Group (Photo provided by Network Services Group) For as much press as it has generated, it is often hard to keep in mind just how new artificial intelligence is in American society and particularly the workplace. Industry watchers point to the spring of 2023 as the tipping point, when large language model tools such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini brought AI out of the darkness of information technology theory and into the harsh sunlight of everyday application.