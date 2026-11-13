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$20M Expansion Underway at Anchor Packaging in Paragould
By AMP Staff,11 days ago
Georgia-Pacific on Thursday announced a $20 million expansion to its Anchor Packaging facility in Paragould. The expansion will add two new thermoforming lines as the company looks to grow its Foodservice Solutions business, according to a press release. The Paragould plant makes polypropylene and PET containers for the foodservice and food packaging markets, including restaurants, supermarkets and convenience stores. The new lines will increase manufacturing capacity and capability to meet customer and consumer demand, the release stated. The Paragould facility currently employs more than 600 workers.
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