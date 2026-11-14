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Brooklyn building landowner had history of property violations
By NewsNation,12 days ago
The landlord of the Brooklyn three-story building that collapsed was once jailed for more than 1,800 building code violations at his 12 properties. NewsNation’s Rich McHugh reports on the ongoing investigation into this week’s deadly tragedy in New York. #Brooklyn #collapse #landlord Get a fast-paced look at the latest from the border to Main Street to the White House on “NewsNation Live” with Nichole Berlie. Weekdays starting at 12p/11C. NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all Americans. More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/ Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij.
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