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‘This is not another 9/11’: Mullin on the FAA nationwide ground stop
By NewsNation,12 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered a nationwide ground stop for what has been described as “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the stop was due to “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue.” Minutes before the stop was issued, ground stops were issued at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport due to equipment issues, NewsNation affiliate WGN reported. Get a fast-paced look at the latest from the border to Main Street to the White House on “NewsNation Live” with Connell McShane. Weekdays starting at 3p/2C. NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all Americans. More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/ Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij.