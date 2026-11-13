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Quick Mix Recipes
By Melissa Burnell,11 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. The Following are all the recipes using a Bisquick Type Quick Mix. 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened or melted. Combine first 9 ingredients. Spread in a lightly greased 3 1/2 quart crock pot (or spread in a lightly greased baking dish which fits in a larger sized crock pot). Combine streusel ingredients with a fork or pastry blender; sprinkle over the batter. Cover and cook on high for about 2 1/2 hours, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.