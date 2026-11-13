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Public invited to Hanapēpē Town Park Skate Park blessing and grand opening Nov. 17
By David Lister,10 days ago
HANAPĒPĒ – The Department of Parks and Recreation invites the public to attend the blessing and grand opening ceremony for the newly constructed skate park at Hanapēpē Town Park on Tuesday, Novomber 17, at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony will mark the substantial completion of the approximately $1.68 million skate park, which expands recreational opportunities for Kaua‘i’s growing skateboarding community, particularly on the island’s Westside. The skate park is part of a broader effort to enhance the recreational amenities at Hanapēpē Town Park. In addition to the new skate park, improvements at the location include a resurfaced basketball court, a recently installed playground, and a Portland Loo, a single-user, unisex public restroom facility.