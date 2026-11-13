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Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex tennis and basketball courts to close beginning Nov. 30
By David Lister,10 days ago
KAPA‘A – The Department of Parks and Recreation announces that the basketball and tennis/pickleball courts at Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex will be temporarily closed from November 30 to December 11, to allow the contractor to complete remedial work to address damage caused by adverse weather conditions and the passage of Hurricane Lowell.