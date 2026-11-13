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Mellody Hobson Warns Wall Street Over Anthropic IPO Fixation
By Michael Okowa,11 days ago
Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments, has described Wall Street’s intense anticipation of an initial public offering (IPO) from AI startup Anthropic as “worrisome.”. Hobson compared the current market fixation on artificial intelligence listings to “get-rich-quick schemes,” cautioning that such speculative behaviour historically ends poorly for the average...