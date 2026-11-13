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Homemade Dairy & Non-Dairy Coffee Creamers in 25 Flavors
By Melissa Burnell,11 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. Flavored coffee creamers are delicious, but if you’re an avid coffee drinker, that $3 per bottle can add up fast! Making your own is easy and can potentially save you more than $10-15 a month. Here is a delicious, tried and true recipe collection for homemade dairy & non-dairy coffee creamers in 25 Flavors!