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Temporary green waste sites in Kapaʻa and Kīlauea to close Nov. 17
By David Lister,10 days ago
LĪHUʻE – The County of Kauaʻi Department of Public Works Solid Waste Division will close its temporary green waste sites in Kapaʻa and Kīlauea on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The two sites opened after Hurricane Lowell as a short-term option to help residents clear storm-related green waste. Closing them on schedule keeps the County’s storm debris operations within federal disaster recovery requirements.