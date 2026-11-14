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Washington vs. Michigan St - Game Thread and How to Watch
By Andrew Berg,11 days ago
Dreams of CFP contention are long gone. Hopes of winning 8-9 games followed closely after. The last hope of dignity for the 2026 Husky football team is to qualify for a bowl game with a sixth win of the season. Washington’s best chance to get there will be a Saturday, when they travel to East Lansing to play the 3-6 Michigan St Spartans. The home team ranks 84th in the country in SP+ vs 40th for the Dawgs. Purdue, who Washington beat handily on the road, is one spot ahead of Sparty. Minnesota, at 68, is the lowest-ranked team to beat UW this year, so a defeat at Michigan St would be the worst loss of the year for the Dawgs. With Indiana and Oregon rounding out the schedule, UW will have a tough time finding more Ws down the road. While both teams have shown signs of weakness, either one is better than the best team UW has beaten (Nebraska).