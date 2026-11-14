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The Cavalier Marching Band, and the Uniform Crew behind it
12 days ago
When the Cavalier Marching Band takes the field, spectators see a perfectly uniform set of uniforms. What is not visible, however, is the hours of work that go into ensuring that consistency is the case. That responsibility falls to the Uniform Crew, or UCrew, a volunteer committee of approximately 30 band members charged with keeping the nearly 250-person ensemble looking clean and coordinated.