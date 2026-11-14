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Redwood City Coffeebar Hit With Lawsuit Over Pooled Tips, Pastry Fund Claims
By Tony Ng,12 days ago
A former Coffeebar barista says the Redwood City coffee chain pooled his tips across multiple locations and even used gratuities to help pay the bakers who made its pastries. Kevin Semo, who worked as an hourly Coffeebar employee from June 2025 until his termination in May 2026, filed a class action civil lawsuit against the company last month, alleging wage theft and inaccurate wage statements.