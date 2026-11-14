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Mountain View Whisman Weighs Capping Stevenson's Kindergarten Lottery Seats
By Eileen Vargas,12 days ago
Mountain View Whisman School District's board is weighing two competing fixes for its choice-school lottery after years of lopsided enrollment between Stevenson Elementary and Gabriela Mistral. One option would cap new Stevenson kindergarten lottery seats at 48 students to mirror enrollment at neighborhood schools, while the other would let that number swing between 48 and 72 seats every other year. The board is expected to vote on the two updated options on November 19.