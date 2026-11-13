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Parker Messick Gets Honest About His First Full Season
By Jimmy Swartz,7 days ago
Parker Messick’s rookie season was filled with milestones and honors. He made the All-Star team, finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting and placed third in the AL Cy Young race. What fans did not see was how much effort it took to stay on the mound from Opening Day through the ALCS. Now that the season is over, the Cleveland Guardians left-hander is opening up about what that grind was really like. In a recent interview with MLB.com, Messick explained that the hardest part of his first full year was not physical.