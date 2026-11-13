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Guardians Reportedly Favorites To Land Intriguing International Prospect
By Jimmy Swartz,7 days ago
The Cleveland Guardians are busy planning for 2027, but the front office also has an eye on a class of prospects who will not officially join the organization until the following winter. Two weeks ago, Cleveland was reported to be the favorite to land Venezuelan shortstop Santiago Sanquiz. Now another young player from the 2028 international class appears to be heading the Guardians’ way. Center fielder Kayden Leer, who hails from Oranjestad, Aruba, has Cleveland at the top of his list.