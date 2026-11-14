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How Thibodaux High freshman athlete faces Type 1 diabetes diagnosis with determination
12 days ago
Thibodaux High School student athlete Cole Jarreau is taking center stage during National Diabetes Month, which is held every November. Jarreau is a freshman football and baseball player who recently was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in September. The local athlete said the initial diagnosis affected him and his family, but he was able to come to terms with it.