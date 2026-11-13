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25 Historic Ice Cream Stands Across Upstate New York
By Brian Kachejian,7 days ago
There is something about driving through Upstate New York on a summer afternoon and coming across an old ice cream stand that brings back memories. You see the sign from the road, pull into the parking lot, and join a line of people waiting for a cone. Some of those customers have been coming to the same place since they were children. Now they are bringing their grandchildren.