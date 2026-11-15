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COME FROM AWAY, Community Players of Salisbury, 11/13/2026-11/15/2026
10 days ago
COME FROM AWAY is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when thirty-eight planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander welcomed the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that we are all part of a global family.