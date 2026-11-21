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A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, For The Whim Productions, 11/13/2026-11/21/2026
By Patricia Bradford,9 days ago
(Nov 21 performance is available via the Millville Public Library) Ashley McCormick Theatre in the Hopeloft, 40 E Commerce St, Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302. Step into a magical night where love, laughter, mischief, and a little bit of fairy magic collide! Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” follows four young lovers, a troupe of hilariously enthusiastic amateur actors, and the feuding king and queen of the fairies as their paths cross in an enchanted forest. With mistaken identities, magical mix-ups, unexpected romance, and plenty of comedy, this lively production is a joyful adventure for audiences of all ages—whether you’re a lifelong Shakespeare fan or experiencing the story for the very first time.