undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT, Villagers Theatre, 11/13/2026-11/21/2026
11 days ago
Set in a time-bending, darkly comic world between heaven and hell, reexamine the plight and fate of the New Testament’s most infamous and unexplained sinner. The play tells the story of a court case over the ultimate fate of Judas Iscariot. The play uses flashbacks to an imagined childhood and lawyers who call for the testimonies of a litany of famous witnesses. Set in a time-bending, darkly comic world between heaven and hell, THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT reexamines the plight and fate of the New Testament’s most infamous and unexplained sinner.