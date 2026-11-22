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I’M NOT RAPPAPORT, Spotlight Theatre, 11/13/2026-11/22/2026
9 days ago
I’M NOT RAPPAPORT takes place under a bridge in Central Park, where two octogenarians – one white, one black – meet regularly, determined to fight off all attempts to put them out to pasture. Nat is a cantankerous Communist whose daughter is urging him into the old folks’ home. Midge, an apartment superintendent, spends his days in the park hiding in the past, and hiding from his disgruntled tenants.