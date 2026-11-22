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SHE LOVES ME, Possum Point Players, 11/13/2026-11/22/2026
11 days ago
Theater Website: https://possumpointplayers.org/the-laramie-project. Amalia and Georg work together at a modest Hungarian perfumery and have disliked each other from the very beginning. He thinks she’s stuck up, and she thinks he’s arrogant and mean. To escape the reality of working together, they turn to a romantic pen pal exchange until they realize that they have been writing to each other. SHE LOVES ME is an enchanting musical from the songwriting team behind Fiddler on the Roof. The highly celebrated score features favorites such as “Vanilla Ice Cream”, “A Romantic Atmosphere”, “Dear Friend”, and “She Loves Me”.