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MATILDA: THE MUSICAL, The Barn Theatre, 11/13/2026-12/05/2026
By Patricia Bradford,9 days ago
MATILDA: THE MUSICAL tells the story of Matilda Wormwood, a precocious and gifted girl who uses her extraordinary abilities to change her life and the lives of those around her—despite her self-absorbed parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, and the Headmistress at her school, Miss Agatha Trunchbull, who rules with fear and cruelty. This enchanting musical remains a testament to the power of storytelling and the indomitable spirit of a young girl who dares to dream big.