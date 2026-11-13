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Back-to-Back Storms To Bring High Winds, Major Snow To Lake Tahoe Region
11 days ago
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe area, with back-to-back storms forecast to bring up to 2 feet of snow to parts of the Sierra Nevada this weekend. The National Weather Service expects rapidly accumulating snow. High winds and heavy snow are forecast to arrive Friday around 3 p.m. Snow levels are expected to drop from 7,500 feet to 5,000 feet overnight. Snowfall could reach 2 to 3 inches per hour in the Tahoe basin. The first storm could bring the basin 3 to 6 inches of snow. Winds of 45 to 55 miles per hour are forecast, with Sierra Crest gusts potentially topping 80 miles per hour. Travel over the Sierra is expected to be difficult Friday afternoon and overnight. A break is expected Saturday morning into Sunday morning, before a colder second storm arrives Sunday afternoon or evening. Forecasters put the chance of at least 6 inches of snow on key Sierra passes, including Donner Pass, at around 90 percent.