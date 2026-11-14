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NBA Prediction Market Promos: How to Claim 5 Best Bonuses for Nov. 13 Games
12 days ago
This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services. New players can take advantage of these NBA prediction market promos ahead of Friday’s games and secure over $250 in bonuses. Here are the five best prediction market platforms for this game, the sign-up offer at each, and how the matchup is priced.